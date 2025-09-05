Live
Emraan Hashmi excited to make Telugu debut with ‘OG’

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to make his Telugu debut with OG, directed by Sujeeth, and he couldn’t be more thrilled. The actor, who plays a ruthless crime boss in the film, will share screen space with Power Star Pawan Kalyan, setting the stage for an electrifying clash.
“I was thrilled when I was approached for this film as it would mark my foray into Telugu cinema. What better way to do that than locking horns with powerstar Pawan Kalyan on celluloid,” Emraan shared.
The recently released teaser hints at a gripping face-off between Emraan’s crime boss and Pawan Kalyan’s Ojas Gambheera. Talking about his experience, Emraan added: “Working with director Sujeeth and Pawan Kalyan was a fantastic experience. Right from my look, to my lines to my characterisation — I loved everything about it.”
OG also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy, with music composed by Thaman S. Produced by DVV Danayya of RRR fame, the film is slated for release on September 25. Monk Films and Vibrant Vista Entertainments have secured the North India and Nepal theatrical rights, expanding its reach.
Meanwhile, Emraan was last seen in Ground Zero and has an exciting lineup ahead, including G2 with Adivi Sesh and the much-anticipated Awarapan 2, scheduled for April 3, 2026.