Emraan Hashmi salutes BSF at ‘Ground Zero’ Premiere, calls them backbone of the film

Actor Emraan Hashmi, ahead of the release of his upcoming film Ground Zero, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Border Security Force (BSF) for their unwavering support, stating that the movie wouldn’t have been possible without them. The film, set in the backdrop of BSF operations, had its grand premiere in Srinagar, marking a significant moment as the first Bollywood film to premiere in the city in 38 years.

During the special screening held at Inox theatre, Emraan, along with producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, addressed the audience, comprising BSF personnel and local dignitaries. Emraan praised the soldiers for their role in shaping the authenticity of the film.

“All the officers and soldiers here have loved this film a lot,” said Emraan. “The credibility and scale of this film are due to your contribution. The BSF's support was crucial in the making of Ground Zero. Without you, this film wouldn’t have been possible.”

Producer Farhan Akhtar also echoed similar sentiments, saying, “Before it reaches the general audience, we wanted BSF officers to watch it first. This film is about your world — about a symbolic and landmark mission carried out by our brave BSF officers.”

Earlier in an interview, Emraan revealed that Ground Zero was crafted with real-life experiences of the BSF in mind. The actor emphasized that the film aims to do justice to their immense dedication and sacrifice, placing them at the very heart of its narrative.

With Ground Zero blending patriotism, action, and realism, it promises to offer an emotional and gripping insight into the lives of India’s border defenders.