End of golden era

NTR, ANR, Sobhan Babu, Krishna, Krishnam Raju; these five names are most important in Telugu film industry. They brought national wide recognition to Telugu Cinema with heir movies, acting and script selection. All five together have an active cumulative career of more than 1325 films.



There is no genre that they have not attempted. Social, mythological, folk, drama, comedy, romance, family, action, horror, every genre, you name it and they will show it. Even when their career was at its peak they did not hesitate to experiment and got the fruitful results.

On one side fans were doing fierce dung wars on posters and these actors didn't hesitate to do multi-starrers. Their dances and organic fights without any CG made fans go crazy in theatres.

Days of printing processes before the release near the laboratory, hundreds of prints, thousands of reel boxes, distributors bringing bags of collection cash and piling them in banks, theater guys running around holding reel boxes, fist fights with ripped shirts and elbows at the ticket counters, screens tearing at hero entries, speakers breaking to the sound of whistles, huge cut-outs of nearly fifty feet high, black fever where a ticket of ten rupees sells for a hundred, centenaries, silver jubilees, platinum jubilees that have been played for more than a year, audio cassettes that sell for more than lakhs, dialogue dramas.

Above all, the special position of the Telugu language was firmly protected. When disaster struck the nation, everyone united and collected donations. And now, the generation has ended. The golden era of Telugu film industry was no more. After the recent death of Super Star Krishna and Rebel Star Krishnam Raju, no one were left in the 'Panch Pandavas' of Telugu film industry. It is time for every Telugu movie fan to shed a single tear as a tribute to all of them, it is the time to remember them all and put the love in the heart on the lips and smile comfortably.