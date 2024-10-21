Engaging Storytelling is What Makes a Movie Timeless: Vidya Balan

Known for her unforgettable role as Manjulika in the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Vidya Balan returns to the franchise, adding her own unique flair once again. As the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 draws near, Vidya Balan recently opened up about her role in the highly anticipated film

Q: The first Bhool Bhulaiyaa was remade scene to scene. Stories are timeless, but what makes cinema timeless?

Vidya Balan: Stories are indeed timeless, but with cinema, because it’s a visual medium, the telling of the story is what makes it timeless. I feel directors like Priyadarshan in part one and Anees Bhai (Anees Bazmee) in parts two and three have managed to entertain audiences throughout. For them, it doesn’t matter whether a film was made 30 years ago, 20 years ago, or just three years ago—it remains as enjoyable as ever. I think it’s how the story is told that makes all the difference. A great story can be boring if it’s not told well, while even a simple story can become timeless if narrated in a fun, engaging way. That’s the key to making cinema last across generations.

Q: What insights do you have about your role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

Vidya Balan: I am thrilled to return to the franchise, especially with Kartik Aaryan as the male lead. While I can't match the dance skills of stars like Kartik or Madhuri Dixit, I’m really excited about performing the song “Ami Je Tomar” in this film. My character holds great significance, and I love the engaging narrative of the film. I admire my costars, especially Kartik Aaryan, whose dance skills are remarkable. The film strikes a unique balance between humour and horror, making it a truly special cinematic experience.

Q: What elements or criteria do you consider when choosing roles that empower women?