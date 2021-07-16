Enjoy Your Weekend Watching These Best Movies On The OTT Platforms
List of best shows of Amazon Prime, Netflix and AHA OTT platforms for our readers
The weekend is here… After a stressful week, one definitely needs that relaxation to boost up themselves for the next week. Being the Covid-19 pandemic time, it is not safe to enjoy in theatres, pubs or restaurants. Thus, OTT platforms which are the best source of entertainment at this time are filled with numerous engaging shows. Right from reality shows to web series and movies to comedy series, they have all types of content.
So, we Hans India are here with the list of best shows of Amazon Prime, Netflix and AHA OTT platforms for our readers. Take a look and enjoy your weekend!
1. Toofan
Release Date: 16th July, 2021
Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Being a Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial, this sports drama is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, P.S. Bharathi and Rajiv Tandon under ROMP Pictures and Excel Entertainment banners. It shows off the journey of Ajju Bhai who turns into a professional boxer but unfortunately gets banned for 5 years. How he makes his comeback to the boxing ring forms the crux of the story.
2. Kudi Yedamaithe
Release Date: 16th July, 2021
Cast: Amala Paul and Rahul Vijay
OTT Platform: AHA
Amala is essaying the role of a cop in this series and gets caught in events that seem to be repeating themselves on a time loop. It also has a kidnapping drama so, how will Amala get out of the loop and protect the child from kidnappers forms the crux of the story.
3. Malik
Release Date: 15th July, 2021
Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Vinay Forrt and Nimisha Sajayan
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Being Fahadh Fassil's crime story, it is directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Anto Joseph under the Anto Joseph Film Company, Carnival Movie Network and AP International banners.
4. Making the Cut Season 2
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Being a reality show, it shows off 12 fashion designers competing against each other. The second season of this reality show will go with judging the fashion, business and entrepreneurial skills of the fashioners in various rounds.