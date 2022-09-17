Erra Tholu Pilla Song from Nachindi Girlfrienduu Movie Released by Ace Director Sukumar

Nachindi Girlfrienduu is the upcoming Telugu film that is under post-production. This film stars young hero Uday Shankar, heroine Jenny, and actor Madhunandan in key roles. This upcoming flick is said to be a thriller directed by director Guru Pavan under the production of Sri Ram Arts Banner. The producer for this film is Atluri Narayana Rao. On Friday, Tollywood sensational director Sukumar launched the lyrical of 'Erra Tholu Pilla' song from this movie.

On this occasion, after the launch of the song, director Sukumar wished the movie team his best wishes. The movie unit thanked director Sukumar for releasing their song and expected that this movie would be a blockbuster. The upcoming flick has other actors like Suman, Prudhviraj, Srikanth Iyengar, Gayatri Bhargavi, and Kalyan in other roles. The music for this film is composed by the upcoming music director Gifton.

