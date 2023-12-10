‘Etthukelli Povalanipisthunde’from ‘Naa Saami Ranga’ is a peppy melody

King Nagarjuna Akkineni is coming up with a perfect Sankranthi film “Naa Saami Ranga” which is in the final stages of shooting. The actor who has a great track record for the festival will be seen in a massy and rugged avatar in the movie which marks the directorial debut of choreographer Vijay Binni. Billed to be a mass action entertainer, passionate producer Srinivasa Chitturi of Tollywood’s leading production house Srinivasaa Silver Screen is making the movie on a grand scale with a massive budget. Pavan Kumar presents the movie.

The Oscar Award-winning composer MM Keeravani and Oscar-winning lyricist ChandraBose collaborated another time to provide one more chartbuster album to Nagarjuna. The film’s musical promotions began, with the makers releasing the first single “EtthukelliPovalanipisthunde.”

MM Keeravani scored an enchanting melody that has pleasant vibes all through. The vocals by Ram Miriyala are very much in tune and lyrics penned by Chandra Bose show the potential to be a melodious chartbuster. Nagarjuna and AshikaRanganath’s chemistry and fresh pairing entices everyone. As always Nagarjuna daggers everyone’s heart with his handsome looks, whereas Ashika charms in traditional get-up. The visuals are grand in the song. Surely, this peppy melody is going to be a chart-topping hit.

The blockbuster writer Prasanna Kumar Bezawada provided the story and dialogues for the film which will have its theatrical release for Sankranti, in 2024.