Event organiser serves defamation notice to former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty

Kolkata: Event organiser Tanay Shastri, who is currently facing a harassment case, has served a legal notice seeking to file a defamation suit against Bengali actress and former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty.

Shastri said on Thursday that he had issued a legal notice to Chakraborty, demanding Rs 20 lakh as compensation and an apology, failing which he would initiate defamation proceedings in court within the next few days.

Chakraborty has not issued any official statement in response to the notice.

Speaking to local media, Shastri claimed that the actress was paid Rs 2.65 lakh to attend an event organised by him but allegedly did not arrive on time. “Mimi Chakraborty was paid Rs 2 lakh 65 thousand to attend our programme. I asked her to return the money as she did not come to the event on time. At the same time, she defamed me without any reason. She filed a case against me and took me to court. I was sent to judicial custody. My reputation has been damaged,” he said.

He further stated, “For this, I have demanded Rs 20 lakh from the actress. If she does not apologise or pay the compensation, the defamation case will be filed in court within the next two or three days. This is just the beginning. I will see it through to the end.”

The dispute stems from an event held last month in Bongaon in the North 24 Parganas district, where Chakraborty was scheduled to perform as the final act of the evening.

The actress alleged that Shastri removed her from the stage during her performance around midnight, citing the lack of permission to continue the programme beyond the stipulated time. She subsequently lodged a police complaint against him, accusing him of unwarranted harassment.

In response, Shastri filed a counter-complaint, claiming that Chakraborty had failed to reach the venue at the designated time and that he had merely requested her to leave the stage politely, denying any form of harassment.

Police later visited Shastri’s residence as part of the investigation, during which he allegedly obstructed the officers. He and two associates were subsequently arrested on charges of harassment and obstruction of police duty. A case was registered against him under non-bailable sections of the law.

After spending over a week in judicial custody, Shastri was granted bail on February 11. With the issuance of the defamation notice, a fresh legal battle now appears imminent between the two.