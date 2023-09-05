Live
Just In
Evergreen classic ‘Sirimalle Puvva’remix version in ‘Votu’
Classic song ‘Sirimalle Puvva’ from “Padahaarella Vayasu” is remixed in the film “Votu” which is about to release. Director K Raghavendra Rao launches the remix of the song. Hrithik Shaurya is introduced as the hero in the film 'Votu'. 'Well worth it' is the tag line. Produced by Nine Studios and directed by Ravi, the film features Tanvi Negi as the heroine. The first look and teaser of this film got a good response.
Siddharth remixed this song in a wonderful way, enhancing the sweetness of the original song. Popular singer Sunitha sang mesmerizingly in this song, the lyrics of Veturi Sundararammurthy became a special attraction. The heroine Tanvi Negi looked beautiful in this song. The visuals are pleasant. Prasad is the editor of this film with S Rajasekhar working as DOP. Mohan Talluri is working as the art director and Ramakrishna is the executive producer of this film.