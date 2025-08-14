Live
Exclusive: Amidst Boardrooms & Blueprints, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani Finds His Rhythm in Music & Sport
In a world where time is a luxury, Dr. Hiranandani proves that passion and leisure can coexist seamlessly alongside professional success.
Even with a packed calendar as one of India’s foremost business tycoons and top real estate developers, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani ensures he makes time to unwind and his latest passions are music and sport.
A music enthusiast, Dr. Hiranandani has recently begun taking singing lessons, starting with the timeless melodies of old Bollywood. One of his all-time favourites is the soulful classic “Ek Din Bik Jaayega”, a song that holds a special place in his heart.
When he’s not hitting the right notes, he’s on the squash court, enjoying spirited games with friends, and also makes it a point to maintain a regular gym routine. For him, these activities strike the perfect balance between mental relaxation and physical fitness.
Meanwhile, his real estate footprint spans prime locations across Mumbai, select projects in Chennai, and more recently, developments in Gift City, Ahmedabad, reflecting his unwavering commitment to quality and innovation in India’s property landscape.