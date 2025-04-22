Fans await clarity as ‘HHVM: Part 1’ remains in limbo while sequel wraps up major schedule

The long wait for Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, starring Pawan Kalyan, continues to test fans’ patience. Initially helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi and later taken over by Jyoti Krisna, the film has seen years of delays, sparking ongoing speculation and disappointment.

While recent reports suggested that Pawan Kalyan has allotted time to complete the remaining portions of the film, including dubbing, giving hope for a possible May-end release, a twist has emerged. In a surprising turn, the final outdoor schedule recently completed in Mumbai was not for Part 1 but for Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 2. This was confirmed by the film’s costume designers through Instagram updates, leaving fans puzzled about the progress of the much-awaited first installment.

Despite this, fans are urging the makers to prioritise the completion and release of Part 1. The historical action epic, produced by Mega Surya Productions, boasts a star-studded cast including Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, and Nora Fatehi, with a rousing score by Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani.

While the sequel appears to be moving full steam ahead, fans are still left wondering: When will Part One finally hit the big screens? With expectations building, all eyes are now on the production house for an official announcement that could end the wait this summer.