Faria’s retro glam look steals the gram

Faria Abdullah continues to make waves in the film industry, recently capturing hearts with her performance as Inspector Nidhi in the blockbuster Mathu Vadalara 2. Beyond her captivating acting, Faria showcased her musical talent by penning the lyrics and lending her voice to the chart-topping song “Drama Nakko Mama.” Her vibrant presence significantly contributed to the film's widespread success, further solidifying her as a multi-talented star.

Off-screen, Faria has turned heads with a stunning retro-inspired makeover. Draped in a vibrant orange saree, paired with silver statement earrings, matching bangles, and a sleeveless blouse, she embodied old-school romance. Her glossy makeup, pink lipstick, and flowing hair channeled the timeless charm left fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe.

Looking ahead, Faria is set to broaden her horizons with her Tamil debut in Valli Mayil. Directed by Suseenthiran, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Vijay Antony, Redin Kingsley, and Sunil. This much-anticipated project marks a significant milestone in her career, promising to introduce her talent to a wider audience.

As Faria continues to dazzle both on-screen and off, her journey reflects a seamless blend of talent, versatility, and effortless style, making her a star to watch.