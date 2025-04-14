  • Menu
Fariaslays with her glamorous stage look

Tollywood’s very own style maven Faria Abdullah is back — and this time, she’s turning a regular behind-the-scenes moment into a full-blown fashion editorial.

After her quirky and viral bus-themed photoshoot, the MathuVadalara 2 star has now stunned fans with a bold new look captured during a music event. Dressed in a sparkling silver-black ensemble, Faria owned the spotlight with her voluminous curls, striking red lips, and killer black heels — effortlessly blending retro glamour with modern attitude.

The moody music-stage backdrop added even more drama, perfectly syncing with her confident aura. It wasn’t just a photoshoot; it was a vibe.

What makes Faria stand out is her knack for storytelling through fashion. Every pose, every outfit, seems to speak volumes — making her not just an actress, but a trendsetting influencer in her own right.With the buzz from MathuVadalara 2 still strong, Faria’s latest look only reaffirms that she’s a force both on and off the screen. Fans can expect more statement moments from this unstoppable diva.


sidekick