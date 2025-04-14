Live
- Hyderabad Sees Silver Price Increase, Reflecting Global Trends
- K’taka: Second phase of Janakrosh Yatra to commence from Nippani
- Indian startup develops platform to help enterprises protect critical infra
- Dr Farooq Abdullah appeals to PM Modi to get private Hajj quota restored
- Uttarakhand CM honoured by Dr Ambedkar Mahamanch for implementing UCC
- Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was Honored by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Mahamanch for Implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand
- JMM’s 13th convention begins in Ranchi, Hemant Soren says party has reached every household
- Telangana Weather: Scattered Rain and Thunderstorms Expected This Week
- South Korea: Ex-President Yoon denies insurrection charges at first criminal trial
- I really doubt whether CM Siddaramaiah is serious about caste census report: Karnataka BJP chief
Fariaslays with her glamorous stage look
Tollywood’s very own style maven Faria Abdullah is back — and this time, she’s turning a regular behind-the-scenes moment into a full-blown fashion editorial.
Tollywood’s very own style maven Faria Abdullah is back — and this time, she’s turning a regular behind-the-scenes moment into a full-blown fashion editorial.
After her quirky and viral bus-themed photoshoot, the MathuVadalara 2 star has now stunned fans with a bold new look captured during a music event. Dressed in a sparkling silver-black ensemble, Faria owned the spotlight with her voluminous curls, striking red lips, and killer black heels — effortlessly blending retro glamour with modern attitude.
The moody music-stage backdrop added even more drama, perfectly syncing with her confident aura. It wasn’t just a photoshoot; it was a vibe.
What makes Faria stand out is her knack for storytelling through fashion. Every pose, every outfit, seems to speak volumes — making her not just an actress, but a trendsetting influencer in her own right.With the buzz from MathuVadalara 2 still strong, Faria’s latest look only reaffirms that she’s a force both on and off the screen. Fans can expect more statement moments from this unstoppable diva.