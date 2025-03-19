Filmmaker Tammareddy Bharadwaja praises ‘O Andala Rakshasi’

Multi-talented filmmaker Sheraz Mehdi, known for his work across Telugu and Tamil industries, is set to make a powerful comeback with O Andala Rakshasi. The film, where Mehdi takes on both acting and directing duties, features Vihanshi Hegde and Krithi Varma as the leading ladies. Produced by Surinder Kaur under the Sky Is The Limit banner and presented by Share Samarpan, the movie is slated for a theatrical release on March 21st.

A pre-release event was held, where veteran filmmaker Tammareddy Bharadwaja praised the project. “Bhashya Shree insisted that I take up this story. I thought my high remuneration demand would turn them away, but they agreed without hesitation. The film’s women-centric narrative is remarkable, and I truly believe small films like this deserve big success,” he said.

Sheraz Mehdi expressed gratitude for the support, emphasizing the team’s dedication. “Discipline is key in the film industry, and our entire team worked like a family to complete this film. Until its release, O Andala Rakshasi may seem small, but once in theaters, audiences will recognize its true potential.”

Actresses Krithi Varma and Vihanshi Hegde lauded the film’s gripping storyline and its strong message on women’s issues. With a talented cast and an engaging narrative, O Andala Rakshasi aims to leave a lasting impact. The film releases on March 21st, promising an emotional and powerful cinematic experience.