Weather Changes in Telugu States: Warmer Days Ahead

The weather has shifted across the Telugu states, with the cold intensity decreasing and daytime temperatures rising. Cold conditions are now mainly felt during early mornings, with the sun’s heat increasing during the day. The Meteorological Department has issued an update on the weather situation in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, indicating that winds are blowing from the northeast-east direction, bringing predominantly dry weather. However, there is a possibility of fog in some areas.

According to the Amaravati Meteorological Centre, winds from the northeast and east are influencing the lower atmosphere over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. The forecast for Andhra Pradesh over the next three days predicts dry weather on Thursday and Friday across North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, with fog likely in one or two places. Saturday is also expected to be dry. In Rayalaseema, similar conditions are forecasted, with dry weather on Thursday and Friday, fog possible in a few spots, and continued dryness on Saturday.

The minimum temperatures across Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are expected to remain steady over the next five days. In Telangana, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre reports that lower-level winds are primarily from the southeast, which suggests that dry weather will persist throughout the next three days, from Thursday through Saturday. Overall, the weather is expected to stay dry with no significant changes in temperature during this period.