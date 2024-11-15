First Look of Kaliyugam 2064 Unveiled by Mani Ratnam Ahead of Worldwide Release

Sci-fi thriller Kaliyugam 2064 has garnered attention with the release of its first look, unveiled by none other than legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The film, directed by Promod Sundar and produced by K.S. Ramakrishna under the RK International banner, is set to hit screens globally soon.

Kaliyugam 2064 is a bilingual project, being made in both Telugu and Tamil, and is set in a futuristic world that explores the consequences of human existence and survival in the year 2064, marking the end of Kali Yuga. The story delves deep into themes of technology, survival, and the fate of humanity as it faces an uncertain future.

Ratnam, who took to social media to reveal the poster, congratulated the team and wished the film great success. In his comments, the director praised the unique concept of the film, expressing confidence that it would resonate with audiences across different age groups. This marks an interesting milestone for Ratnam, as it is the first time he has launched a poster for a Telugu film. The iconic director also interacted with the team, discussing the film's concept and showing his admiration for its visual appeal.

The film stars Shraddha Srinath, known for her role in Jersey opposite Nani, in a distinctive new role. Actor Kishore, who has built a strong reputation in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, plays a pivotal character in this futuristic narrative. Both actors bring intensity and depth to their roles, adding intrigue to the film's premise.

Producer K.S. Ramakrishna highlighted the relevance of the film to modern audiences, noting that Kaliyugam 2064 will appeal to a wide demographic, including young people, families, and children. He urged viewers to support the film and experience its unique storytelling. The movie’s visual effects, created by a team in Norway, are expected to be one of its standout features, offering a stunning cinematic experience.

The technical team behind the film includes Director of Photography K. Ram Charan, Editor Nimal, and Music Director Don Vincent, with Shakti Venkataraju handling the art direction and Tapas Nayak contributing to the sound design.

As the countdown to its release begins, excitement is building for Kaliyugam 2064, which promises to be a groundbreaking addition to the sci-fi genre in Indian cinema.