First look of ‘Sidhu Gaadi Love Story’ gets unveiled

The first look poster of the upcoming romantic entertainer Sidhu Gaadi Love Story was officially launched on Tuesday at the Hyderabad Film Chamber. The film stars Mahan, Shruthi, and Mohana Sidhi in lead roles and is produced by Savithramma C under the Shiva Brahmendra Creations banner, with Balabrahmachari presenting it. Ramesh C directs the film, while Venugopala Chari serves as co-producer.

Renowned filmmaker VN Aditya attended the event as the chief guest and unveiled the poster. Speaking on the occasion, he praised producer Savithramma C for supporting her son Ramesh’s dream of becoming a director and lauded the team’s dedication. He expressed confidence that the film’s music and love-driven narrative would resonate with audiences.

Lead actor Mahan said the film blends romance, action, and a strong message, while actresses Mohana Sidhi and Shruthi thanked the team for the opportunity and expressed hope that the film would earn audience appreciation. Music director Adhirav Krishna added that the songs have shaped up well and will be a major highlight.