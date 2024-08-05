First Love Song Launched in SS Thaman

Deepu Janu and Vaishaliraj in the lead roles directed by Balaraju and the beautiful magical album 'First Love'. Produced by Vaishaliraj, this album teaser created huge buzz. Sensational Composer SS Thaman recently launched the first love song in a grand way.

SS Thaman said in the song launch event.. First Love music video is very beautiful. A wonderful story is shown in the song. It felt like watching a good movie. The cameraman has given some amazing visuals. Madhu Ponnas has scored a beautiful background score. Sid Sriram is very happy to support this good effort of newcomers. Congratulations to him. It is a pleasure to come to this event. I want the album to be a big hit' he said. Heroine and producer Vaishaliraj said.. Thank you so much to our special guest Taman. Even though he was very busy, it was a pleasure to come to support us. We made this song with a lot of hard work and love.

Hero Deepu Janu said.. Thank you so much to Taman. He came to this ceremony and enlarged the size of our song. Thank you very much to the director and producer. All the credit of this song goes to the director. Thank you Madhu and Sanjeev. I am confident that everyone will like this song and it will go viral.

Director Balaraju said.. Thank you so much to our special guest Taman. This is a very special album that everyone can celebrate. Deepu and Vaishaliraj performed brilliantly and Vaishaliraj produced with a lot of passion. Special thanks to Sid Sriram. The song reached another level with his vocals, Sanjeev and Madhu Ponnas did a brilliant job.







