First single promo from ‘MSVP Garu’ impresses

Megastar Chiranjeevi is set to delight audiences once again with his upcoming family entertainer, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by hitmaker Anil Ravipudi. The film also stars the elegant Nayanthara in the lead role and is produced by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens, in collaboration with Sushmita Konidela’s Gold Box Entertainments, and presented by Smt. Archana.

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, the makers unveiled the promo for the first single, Meesala Pilla, kicking off the album with a unique MEGA theme—Mega Grace, Mega Class, Mega Swag, and Mega Victory Mass. Music composer Bheems Ceciroleo, who impressed with Sankranthiki Vasthunam, has crafted the album, promising festive chartbusters. Legendary singer Udit Narayan lends his voice to the lively first track, creating an engaging and fun musical experience.

The technical crew includes Sameer Reddy (cinematography), Tammiraju (editing), and AS Prakash (art direction). The story is co-written by S. Krishna and G. Adi Narayana, with S. Krishna also serving as executive producer.

With its blend of fun, nostalgia, and mass appeal, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is all set to hit theatres during the Sankranthi festival in 2026, promising a grand festive treat for audiences of all ages.