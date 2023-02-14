Fourth Single 'Madhura Gathamaa' Lyrical Video From Dev Mohan And Samantha's Shaakuntalam Is All Melodious

Shaakuntalam is presently the most-awaited movie of the season… As the release date is postponed to summer, most of the movie fans are disappointed but are eagerly awaiting for the whimsical love tale. Today being the special Valentine's Day, the makers shared the fourth single "Madhura Gathamaa…" lyrical video and showcased the lead actors Samantha and Dev Mohan in the regal and classy attires as Shakuntala and King Dushyant. The melodious number and their beautiful chemistry made the video instantly trend on YouTube…

Along with the makers, even Samantha and Dev Mohan also shared the beautiful and melodious single and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with the video, the makers also wrote, "Feel the yearning for love #MadhuraGathamaa #MadhuraKalTu #MadhuraGathaBaa #MayakkumPozhudhe from #Shaakuntalam out now! https://bit.ly/ShaakuntalamFourthSingle".

Even the song poster is just amazing as Shakuntala looked lovely and regal in the queen attire wearing a red saree and upped her attire with royal diamond jewellery!

Going with the song, it makes us once again reminisce the story of King Dushyant and Shakuntala. With the curse of Durvasa Maharshi, King forgets his past and his royal finger ring also goes missing. Thus, he forgets his love tale with Shakuntala and leaves her in the tapovan itself and denies marrying her even after Shakuntala turns pregnant. The song portrays the same story and the song makes us visualise the beautiful love tale. Shakuntala and Dev Mohan looked awesome in the royal attires and are seen loving each other to the core!

Ace singers Armaan Malik and Shreya Ghoshal took the song to the next level with their melodious voices while Shreemani's lyrics are just amazing. Mani Sharma's composing also made the song instantly hit the hearts!

Shaakuntalam movie will now be released on 14th April, 2023 as a summer delight! The earlier released trailer and the lyrical videos raised the expectations a notch higher.

In this trailer, Shakuntala is introduced as the daughter of Menaka and Vishwamitra and will be raised at Tapovan. The mighty king Dushyant reaches tapovan and accidentally meets her. They immediately fall for each other and then exchange their vows. But due to the curse of Durvasa Maharshi Dushyant forgets his past and leaves Shakuntala in the ashram itself. But as Shakuntala turns pregnant, she reaches King Dushyant's kingdom but he refuses to recognise her and also asks her not to blame him. So, she gives birth to their son Bharata at the ashram itself. Even the glimpses of King Dushyant's war with demons also made the trailer worth watching.

Character Introduction of Shaakuntalam movie:

• Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Shakuntala

• Dev Mohan as Dushyanth

• Mohan Babu as Durvasa Maharishi

• Aditi Balan as Anasuya

• Ananya Nagalla as Priyamvada

• Prakash Raj as Kanva Rishi

• Gautami as Gautami

• Madhoo as Menaka

• Kabir Duhan Singh as King Asura

• Allu Arha as Prince Bharata

• Malhottra Shivam as Mahipala

This historical love tale is helmed by ace director Gunasekhar and it is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy's Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner.