Friday Releases Of This Week: Ravanasura, Das Ka Dhamki Movies Are All Set To Treat The Movie Buffs This Week

This weekend is going to be a complete joyous one as Good Friday is an additional celebration to all the movie buffs. Being the best season for the cine industry, April already holds big releases like Ravanasura and Meter. Along with these movies, even the new shows of popular OTT platforms are ready to up the excitement…

Tollywood

1. Ravanasura

Release Date: 7th April

Star Cast: Ravi Teja, Sushanth, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar and Pujita Ponnada.

Director: Sudheer Varma

Genre: Psychological action thriller

2. Meter

Release Date: 7th April

Star Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Athulya Ravi, Saptagiri and Posani Krishna Murali

Director: Ramesh Kaduri

Genre: Cop Drama

Bollywood

1. Gumraah

Release Date: 7th April

Star Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur, Ronit Roy, Vedika Pinto, Mohit Anand, Deepak Kalra and Navneet Kaur Thind

Director: Vardhan Ketkar

Genre: Crime thriller

Going with the trailer, it starts off with showcasing glimpses of Aditya's dual roles one being a lover boy and the other one being a complete rowdy character! But the twist in the tale is shown when Mrunal and her higher official Ronit are all set to chase a murder mystery. As they get the snap of Aditya as a lead, they arrest both of them and try to bring out the truth! So, we need to wait and watch the movie to know the real mastermind behind these murders!

2. Jubilee

Release Date: 7th April

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Star Cast: Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Genre: Golden Age Of Indian Cinema

Going with the plot, it is speculated that the series will showcase the evolution of both India and the movies by making us witness the stories that gave birth to the Hindi film industry…

Now, let us check the new releases of Amazon Prime, Netflix, AHA, Disney+ Hotstar and Book My Show…

Amazon Prime Video

April 4

• Redefined: J.R. Smith (2023)

• Bros (2022)

April 6

Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? (2023)

April 7

• On a Wing and a Prayer (2023)

• Gangs of Lagos (2023)

April 11

Ticket to Paradise (2022)

April 12

• Alter Ego (2022)

• Big Bad Wolves (2014)

• Herbie Hancock: Possibilities (2006)

• Kill Me Three Times (2015)

• Life Itself (2014)

• The Quest of Alain Ducasse (2018)

• Whose Streets? (2017)

April 14

Greek Salad (2023)

Disney+ Hotstar

April 9:

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

April 12:

• Kiff (S1, 5 episodes)

• Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes)

• Rennervations (Premiere, All Episodes)

• It's All Right! (Premiere, All Episodes)

• Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Chapter 23)

April 14:

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

Netflix

April 6

Beef

April 7

• Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign

• Thicker than Water

• Transatlantic

• Chupa

• Oh Belinda

April 8

Hunger

April 10

Cocomelon: Season 8

April 11 Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman

April 12

• American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing

• Operation: Nation

• Celeste Barber Fine, thanks

• Smother-in-Law: Season 2

April 13

• The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2

• Florida Man: Season 1

• Obsession: Season 1

• Running for my Truth: Alex Schwazer: Season 1

April 14

• Phenomena

• Queenmaker: Season 1

• Weathering

• Queens on the Run

• The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die

AHA Tamil

Burkha – 7th April

Book My Show

Batman – April 5th Cosmos – April 7th

So guys enjoy your long weekend watching these new releases of both the theatres and digital screens…