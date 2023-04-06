Friday Releases Of This Week: Ravanasura, Das Ka Dhamki Movies Are All Set To Treat The Movie Buffs This Week
- Ravi Teja's Ravanasura and Kiran Abbavaram's Meter movies are ready to hit the theatres tomorrow!
- Even OTT platforms are also ready to up the excitement of the long weekend with their new shows!
This weekend is going to be a complete joyous one as Good Friday is an additional celebration to all the movie buffs. Being the best season for the cine industry, April already holds big releases like Ravanasura and Meter. Along with these movies, even the new shows of popular OTT platforms are ready to up the excitement…
Tollywood
1. Ravanasura
Release Date: 7th April
Star Cast: Ravi Teja, Sushanth, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar and Pujita Ponnada.
Director: Sudheer Varma
Genre: Psychological action thriller
2. Meter
Release Date: 7th April
Star Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Athulya Ravi, Saptagiri and Posani Krishna Murali
Director: Ramesh Kaduri
Genre: Cop Drama
Bollywood
1. Gumraah
Release Date: 7th April
Star Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur, Ronit Roy, Vedika Pinto, Mohit Anand, Deepak Kalra and Navneet Kaur Thind
Director: Vardhan Ketkar
Genre: Crime thriller
Going with the trailer, it starts off with showcasing glimpses of Aditya's dual roles one being a lover boy and the other one being a complete rowdy character! But the twist in the tale is shown when Mrunal and her higher official Ronit are all set to chase a murder mystery. As they get the snap of Aditya as a lead, they arrest both of them and try to bring out the truth! So, we need to wait and watch the movie to know the real mastermind behind these murders!
2. Jubilee
Release Date: 7th April
Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Star Cast: Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor
Director: Vikramaditya Motwane
Genre: Golden Age Of Indian Cinema
Going with the plot, it is speculated that the series will showcase the evolution of both India and the movies by making us witness the stories that gave birth to the Hindi film industry…
Now, let us check the new releases of Amazon Prime, Netflix, AHA, Disney+ Hotstar and Book My Show…
Amazon Prime Video
April 4
• Redefined: J.R. Smith (2023)
• Bros (2022)
April 6
Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? (2023)
April 7
• On a Wing and a Prayer (2023)
• Gangs of Lagos (2023)
April 11
Ticket to Paradise (2022)
April 12
• Alter Ego (2022)
• Big Bad Wolves (2014)
• Herbie Hancock: Possibilities (2006)
• Kill Me Three Times (2015)
• Life Itself (2014)
• The Quest of Alain Ducasse (2018)
• Whose Streets? (2017)
April 14
Greek Salad (2023)
Disney+ Hotstar
April 9:
The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)
April 12:
• Kiff (S1, 5 episodes)
• Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes)
• Rennervations (Premiere, All Episodes)
• It's All Right! (Premiere, All Episodes)
• Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Chapter 23)
April 14:
Oswald the Lucky Rabbit
Netflix
April 6
Beef
April 7
• Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign
• Thicker than Water
• Transatlantic
• Chupa
• Oh Belinda
April 8
Hunger
April 10
Cocomelon: Season 8
April 11 Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman
April 12
• American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing
• Operation: Nation
• Celeste Barber Fine, thanks
• Smother-in-Law: Season 2
April 13
• The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2
• Florida Man: Season 1
• Obsession: Season 1
• Running for my Truth: Alex Schwazer: Season 1
April 14
• Phenomena
• Queenmaker: Season 1
• Weathering
• Queens on the Run
• The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die
AHA Tamil
Burkha – 7th April
Book My Show
- Batman – April 5th
- Cosmos – April 7th
So guys enjoy your long weekend watching these new releases of both the theatres and digital screens…