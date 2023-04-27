From Agent To Ponniyin Selvan 2: Check Out The Friday Releases Of This Week
- Akhil’s Agent and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 will release tomorrow i.e on 28th April, 2023!
- Even Nani’s Dasara will also hit the digital platform on 30th April, 2023!
We are almost in the end of the April month… So, the last Friday will make us witness the most-awaited movies like Akhil Akkineni's Agent and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 movies. Even popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix also hold exciting new shows and web series. Even Nani's Dasara will have its digital release this week. So, along with the Friday releases, let us also check the weekend list to mark the special dates!
1. Agent
Release Date: 28th April, 2023
Star Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, and Vikramjeet Virk
Director: Surender Reddy
Genre: Action spy drama
2. Ponniyin Selvan 2
Release Date: 28th April, 2023
Star Cast:
S Sarath Kumar as Periya Pazhuvettarayar, Radhakrishnan Parthiban as Chinna Pazhuvettarayar, Chiyaan Vikram as Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini, Trisha as princess Kundavai, Jayam Ravi as the great Raja Raja Chola, Shobita Dhulipala as Vanathi, Vikram Parbhu as Parthibendran Pallavan, Prabhu as Periya Velaar, Lal as Malayaman, Prakash Raj as Sundara Chozhar, Jayachitra as Sembiyan Maadevi, Rahman as Madhurantakan, Jayaram as Alwarkkadiyan Nambi (Court spy) and Kishore as Ravidasan!
Director: Mani Ratnam
Genre: Historical drama of the Chola dynasty
Next in the line are the most-awaited OTT releases of this week…
Dasara
Streaming Date: 30th March
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Star Cast: Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Deekshit, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Poorna
Director: Srikanth Odela
Genre: Periodic Action Drama
The movie already released in the theatres and now it's going to hit the OTT platform. Being an action movie it showcases Nani and Keerthy Suresh in the de-glamour roles.
Now, we will list down the new releases of popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, etc.,…
Amazon Prime Video
April 26
• Crazy Love (2007)
• Syrup (2013)
April 28
Citadel (2023)
Disney+ Hotstar
What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 26, 2023:
• Dangerous Beauty
• Dino Ranch Season 2 (5 Episodes)
• Going Fur Gold Season 1
• Life In Pieces
• Matildas: The World at Out Feet
• My Family: Season 1 (New Episode)
• NCIS Hawaii Season 2 (New Episode)
• NCIS Season 20 (New Episode)
• Pandora: Beneath the Paradise Season 1 (New Episode)
• Saint X
• Sam: A Saxon: Season 1
• Saturdays Season 1 (5 Episodes)
• Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts): Season 1 (All Episode
• The 1619 Project: Season 1
• Will Trent (2 Episode)
What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 28, 2023:
• Matildas: The World at Our Feet
• Peter Pan and Wendy
What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 29, 2023:
Tengoku Daimakyo: Season 1 (New Episode)
Netflix
April 26
• The Good Bad Mother
• Kiss, Kiss!
• Love After Music
• Workin' Moms: Season 7
April 27
• Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2
• The Matchmaker
• The Nurse
• Sharkdog: Season 3
• Sweet Tooth: Season 2
April 28
• AKA
• InuYasha: Season 6
• King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch
Zee5
U-Turn (Hindi movie) – 28th April
Vyavastha (telugu Series) – 28th April
Sony LIV
Turumukham (Telugu Dubbing Movie) – 28th April
Lions Gate Play
Midnight In The Switch Grass – 28th April
Hard Candy – 28th April
Furry Vengeance – 28th April
Shemaroo
Bharanti – 28th April
ETV WIN
U And I (Web Series) – 26th April
AHA
Jalli Kattu (Telugu Dubbing Movie) – 26th April
Book My Show
Scream VI – 26th April
ADDA Times
Mithin Mashi – 28th April
So guys, have a great weekend and amazing Friday by watching these new shows and movies!