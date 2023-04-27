From Agent To Ponniyin Selvan 2: Check Out The Friday Releases Of This Week

We are almost in the end of the April month… So, the last Friday will make us witness the most-awaited movies like Akhil Akkineni's Agent and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 movies. Even popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix also hold exciting new shows and web series. Even Nani's Dasara will have its digital release this week. So, along with the Friday releases, let us also check the weekend list to mark the special dates!

1. Agent

Release Date: 28th April, 2023

Star Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, and Vikramjeet Virk

Director: Surender Reddy

Genre: Action spy drama

2. Ponniyin Selvan 2

Release Date: 28th April, 2023

Star Cast:

S Sarath Kumar as Periya Pazhuvettarayar, Radhakrishnan Parthiban as Chinna Pazhuvettarayar, Chiyaan Vikram as Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini, Trisha as princess Kundavai, Jayam Ravi as the great Raja Raja Chola, Shobita Dhulipala as Vanathi, Vikram Parbhu as Parthibendran Pallavan, Prabhu as Periya Velaar, Lal as Malayaman, Prakash Raj as Sundara Chozhar, Jayachitra as Sembiyan Maadevi, Rahman as Madhurantakan, Jayaram as Alwarkkadiyan Nambi (Court spy) and Kishore as Ravidasan!

Director: Mani Ratnam

Genre: Historical drama of the Chola dynasty

Next in the line are the most-awaited OTT releases of this week…

Dasara

Streaming Date: 30th March

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Star Cast: Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Deekshit, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Poorna

Director: Srikanth Odela

Genre: Periodic Action Drama

The movie already released in the theatres and now it's going to hit the OTT platform. Being an action movie it showcases Nani and Keerthy Suresh in the de-glamour roles.

Now, we will list down the new releases of popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, etc.,…

Amazon Prime Video

April 26

• Crazy Love (2007)

• Syrup (2013)

April 28

Citadel (2023)

Disney+ Hotstar

What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 26, 2023:

• Dangerous Beauty

• Dino Ranch Season 2 (5 Episodes)

• Going Fur Gold Season 1

• Life In Pieces

• Matildas: The World at Out Feet

• My Family: Season 1 (New Episode)

• NCIS Hawaii Season 2 (New Episode)

• NCIS Season 20 (New Episode)

• Pandora: Beneath the Paradise Season 1 (New Episode)

• Saint X

• Sam: A Saxon: Season 1

• Saturdays Season 1 (5 Episodes)

• Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts): Season 1 (All Episode

• The 1619 Project: Season 1

• Will Trent (2 Episode)

What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 28, 2023:

• Matildas: The World at Our Feet

• Peter Pan and Wendy

What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 29, 2023:

Tengoku Daimakyo: Season 1 (New Episode)

Netflix

April 26

• The Good Bad Mother

• Kiss, Kiss!

• Love After Music

• Workin' Moms: Season 7

April 27

• Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2

• The Matchmaker

• The Nurse

• Sharkdog: Season 3

• Sweet Tooth: Season 2

April 28

• AKA

• InuYasha: Season 6

• King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Zee5

U-Turn (Hindi movie) – 28th April

Vyavastha (telugu Series) – 28th April

Sony LIV

Turumukham (Telugu Dubbing Movie) – 28th April

Lions Gate Play

Midnight In The Switch Grass – 28th April

Hard Candy – 28th April

Furry Vengeance – 28th April

Shemaroo

Bharanti – 28th April

ETV WIN

U And I (Web Series) – 26th April

AHA

Jalli Kattu (Telugu Dubbing Movie) – 26th April

Book My Show

Scream VI – 26th April

ADDA Times

Mithin Mashi – 28th April

So guys, have a great weekend and amazing Friday by watching these new shows and movies!