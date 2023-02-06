From Amigos To Popcorn: Check Out The Latest Releases Of This Week…
- Amigos, Farzi, Popcorn and a few more movies are ready to hit the theatres and OTT platforms this week…
- Even Ajith’s Thunivu is ready to hit the digital platform Netflix this week…
The most-awaited Valentine's Week gets kick-started in a couple of days and thus, the makers of Tollywood and Bollywood are also ready with their new-age movies to turn the season into the best one. Right from Kalyan Ram's Amigos to Popcorn, there are a bunch of movies that are ready to hit the theatres and OTT platforms.
So, let us check out the new releases of both theatres and OTT platforms of this week… Take a look!
Tollywood
1. Amigos
Release Date: 10th February, 2023
Star Cast: Kalyan Ram Nandamuri and Ashika Ranganath
Director: Rajendra Reddy
Genre: Action thriller
Going with the teaser, it starts off with Michael from Kolkata contacting his other two doppelgangers Manjunath and Siddharth. Well, they have a great bond and also confuse and surprise all the people with their similar faces. But the twist in the tale is shown when Michael starts his game and targets the Manjunath and Siddharth. Here starts the cat and mouse game and thus, we need to wait and watch the movie to know the mystery behind Michael's character.
2. Vedha (Telugu version of the Kannada movie)
Release Date: 9th February, 2023
Star Cast: Shiva Rajkumar, Ghanavi Laxman, Umashree, Aditi Sagar, Shwetha Chengappa and Kuri Prathap
Director: Harsha
Genre: Action Drama
3. Popcorn
Release Date: 10th February, 2023
Star Cast: Sai Ronak and Avika Gor
Director: Murali Gandham
Genre: Love tale
Bollywood
1. Shiv Shastri Balboa
Release Date: 10th February, 2023
Star Cast: Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Nargis Fakhri, Sharib Hashmi, Jugal Hansraj, Nalneesh Neel, Rhea Yadav, Marianne Goodell, Trevor Mccollum, Edward Sellner
Director: Ajayan Venugopalan
Genre: Comedy entertainer
The plot will showcase us how a retired man from India ends up with an unexpected road trip and experiences many new things in his life and finally decides that age will never come in between when you want to learn new things!
2. Farzi
Release Date: 10th February, 2023
Release Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Karan Maan and Raashii Khanna
Director: Raj & DK
Genre: Action thriller
OTT Special Releases…
1. Thunivu
Release Date: 8th February, 2023
Release Platform: Netflix
Star Cast: Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Mamathi Chari, Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, John Kokken, G. M. Sundar, Chirag Jani, Veera, Prem Kumar, Mahanadi Shankar, Nayana Sai, Amir, Ajay as Ramachandran, GP Muthu and Mohana Sundaram
Director: H Vinoth
Genre: Action heist film
2. Kalyanam Kamaneeyam
Release Date: 10th February, 2023
Release Platform: AHA
Star Cast: Santosh Sobhan and Priya Bhavani Shankar
Director: Anil Kumar Aalla
Genre: Romantic comedy
Going with the trailer, it starts off with Shoban and Priya's wedding song. Then for a few days, they lead a happy life but as Shoban is jobless, Priya wants him to be independent. So, we need to wait and watch how he will manage to bag a job and balance his work and personal life.
Now, it's time to unveil the new releases of Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix OTT platforms…
Amazon Prime Video
Available February 7
Beast
Brian and Charles
Available February 8
Are We Done Yet?
Available February 9
Crank
Available February 10
Somebody I Used to Know
Available February 11
If I Stay
Netflix
Available February 6:
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2
Available February 8:
• Bill Russell: Legend
• The Exchange
• MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1
Available February 9:
• Dear David
• My Dad the Bounty Hunter
• You: Season 4: Part 1
Available February 10:
• 10 Days of a Good Man
• Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3
• Love to Hate You
• Your Place or Mine
Disney+ Hotstar
February 6
The Last of Us: Season 1, weekly
February 7
The Watchful Eye: Season 1, weekly
February 8
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
February 9
• Abbott Elementary: Season 2, weekly
• Not Dead Yet: Season 1, Episode 1–2, weekly
• India v Australia, 1st Test
February 10
• Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama
• Marvel Studios' Legends: Season 2, Episodes 1–3
• ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023
So guys enjoy the week watching these new shows and movies…