From Amigos To Popcorn: Check Out The Latest Releases Of This Week…

The most-awaited Valentine's Week gets kick-started in a couple of days and thus, the makers of Tollywood and Bollywood are also ready with their new-age movies to turn the season into the best one. Right from Kalyan Ram's Amigos to Popcorn, there are a bunch of movies that are ready to hit the theatres and OTT platforms.



So, let us check out the new releases of both theatres and OTT platforms of this week… Take a look!

Tollywood

1. Amigos

Release Date: 10th February, 2023

Star Cast: Kalyan Ram Nandamuri and Ashika Ranganath

Director: Rajendra Reddy

Genre: Action thriller

Going with the teaser, it starts off with Michael from Kolkata contacting his other two doppelgangers Manjunath and Siddharth. Well, they have a great bond and also confuse and surprise all the people with their similar faces. But the twist in the tale is shown when Michael starts his game and targets the Manjunath and Siddharth. Here starts the cat and mouse game and thus, we need to wait and watch the movie to know the mystery behind Michael's character.

2. Vedha (Telugu version of the Kannada movie)

Release Date: 9th February, 2023

Star Cast: Shiva Rajkumar, Ghanavi Laxman, Umashree, Aditi Sagar, Shwetha Chengappa and Kuri Prathap

Director: Harsha

Genre: Action Drama

3. Popcorn

Release Date: 10th February, 2023

Star Cast: Sai Ronak and Avika Gor

Director: Murali Gandham

Genre: Love tale

Bollywood

1. Shiv Shastri Balboa

Release Date: 10th February, 2023

Star Cast: Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Nargis Fakhri, Sharib Hashmi, Jugal Hansraj, Nalneesh Neel, Rhea Yadav, Marianne Goodell, Trevor Mccollum, Edward Sellner

Director: Ajayan Venugopalan

Genre: Comedy entertainer

The plot will showcase us how a retired man from India ends up with an unexpected road trip and experiences many new things in his life and finally decides that age will never come in between when you want to learn new things!

2. Farzi

Release Date: 10th February, 2023

Release Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Karan Maan and Raashii Khanna

Director: Raj & DK

Genre: Action thriller

OTT Special Releases…

1. Thunivu

Release Date: 8th February, 2023

Release Platform: Netflix

Star Cast: Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Mamathi Chari, Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, John Kokken, G. M. Sundar, Chirag Jani, Veera, Prem Kumar, Mahanadi Shankar, Nayana Sai, Amir, Ajay as Ramachandran, GP Muthu and Mohana Sundaram

Director: H Vinoth

Genre: Action heist film

2. Kalyanam Kamaneeyam

Release Date: 10th February, 2023

Release Platform: AHA

Star Cast: Santosh Sobhan and Priya Bhavani Shankar

Director: Anil Kumar Aalla

Genre: Romantic comedy

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Shoban and Priya's wedding song. Then for a few days, they lead a happy life but as Shoban is jobless, Priya wants him to be independent. So, we need to wait and watch how he will manage to bag a job and balance his work and personal life.

Now, it's time to unveil the new releases of Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix OTT platforms…

Amazon Prime Video

Available February 7

Beast

Brian and Charles

Available February 8

Are We Done Yet?

Available February 9

Crank

Available February 10

Somebody I Used to Know

Available February 11

If I Stay

Netflix

Available February 6:

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2

Available February 8:

• Bill Russell: Legend

• The Exchange

• MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

Available February 9:

• Dear David

• My Dad the Bounty Hunter

• You: Season 4: Part 1

Available February 10:

• 10 Days of a Good Man

• Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3

• Love to Hate You

• Your Place or Mine

Disney+ Hotstar

February 6

The Last of Us: Season 1, weekly

February 7

The Watchful Eye: Season 1, weekly

February 8

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

February 9

• Abbott Elementary: Season 2, weekly

• Not Dead Yet: Season 1, Episode 1–2, weekly

• India v Australia, 1st Test

February 10

• Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama

• Marvel Studios' Legends: Season 2, Episodes 1–3

• ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

So guys enjoy the week watching these new shows and movies…