From being an AD on ‘Rock On 2’ to acting in ‘Bandish Bandits’ Rohan Gurbaxani’s dreamy journey with Arjun Rampal

The second season of ‘Bandish Bandits’ recently dropped and has been getting rave reviews all around. The new addition to the cast Rohan Gurbaxani, who played the charming pianist in the show, has become a new fan favourite with the audience loving his acting skills and presence on screen.

In the show, Rohan got to work with one of his idols, Arjun Rampal. But interestingly, it wasn't his first professional collaboration with him. Rohan worked as an AD on ‘Rock On 2’, and seeing Arjun on the ‘Bandish Bandits’ set, rushed back those memories.

He recalls, as soon as I saw Arjun Rampal on set, I was immediately transported to the time when I became a massive fan of his after he played the famous Joe Mascarenhas in ‘Rock On’. When I was in college, I had done an internship at Excel Entertainment and one of the shoots was on ‘Rock On 2’ in front of the Gateway of India

Rohan adds that he fell in awe of Arjun after seeing him perform on stage for a song shoot. “Back then I was just an AD on his set and now I was acting in front of him in this massive show, it was a great feeling. He is the epitome of coolness and you can see it in his walk, behaviour and his voice. His ease made me feel at ease,” Rohan concludes.