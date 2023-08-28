From being contestant to judge, Shreya Ghoshal recalls her journey in reality shows

Melody queen and prolific singer Shreya Ghoshal, who will be seen as the judge in the season 14 of the ‘Indian Idol’, said her journey from being a contestant on a reality show, to judging a fan favourite format like this show, has been hard yet rewarding.

The much-acclaimed format is on the hunt for the country’s next emerging music sensation, with a soulful voice that is bound to resonate with all.

Shreya expressed her excitement about the new season, saying: "Re-entering the vibrant world of Indian Idol feels like a joyful homecoming. I enjoyed my stint as a judge on Indian Idol Junior, but there is an added layer of excitement for this edition of the show, as I have the privilege to reunite with fellow judges Sanu Da and Vishal.”

“It’s an honour to find and nurture the next wave of Indian talent, and it’s a joy to witness their journey towards becoming India's next singing sensation,” she added.

Known for countless hit tracks in her kitty like ‘BairiPiya’, ‘Silsila Ye Chahat Ka’, among numerous others, Shreya further said: “My journey from being a contestant on a reality show to now judging a fan favourite format like Indian Idol has been hard yet rewarding.”

“Shows like ‘Indian Idol’ provide budding artists with a national stage to showcase their talent and experience the workings of the music industry. I have been an avid follower of this show and I am looking forward to commencing the journey as a judge on this highly anticipated season of Indian Idol,” she added.