From Gen Z to elders, everyone will connect to ‘Seetha Payanam’: Arjun Sarja

Action King Arjun Sarja has described his upcoming film Seetha Payanam as a universal, emotionally rich entertainer crafted for audiences across all age groups. Directed and produced by Arjun under the Shri Ram Films International banner, the film stars Niranjan and Aishwarya Arjun as the lead pair, marking Aishwarya’s debut as a heroine. Action Prince Dhruva Sarja also plays a key role in the film, which is set for a multi-language release on February 14.

Interacting with the media as part of promotions, Arjun said the decision to release the film in four languages was driven by the story’s universal appeal. “It’s a feel-good subject that transcends language. The emotions are relatable for everyone, which is why we chose a wider release,” he said.

Arjun also spoke about introducing his daughter Aishwarya to cinema through Telugu films, calling it a tribute to the love and support he has received from Telugu audiences over the years. He stressed that Seetha Payanam is not just a love story, but a layered emotional narrative that explores relationships, family bonds, and values, with action sequences integrated organically into the storyline.

The veteran actor-filmmaker revealed that the story idea stayed with him for over 13 years before being fully developed into a film, making it a deeply personal project. He also shared that the film received a clean ‘U’ certificate from the censor board without any cuts, with members reportedly moved by its emotional depth.

Arjun emphasized that every character in the film has purpose and emotional weight, stating that audiences will especially connect with the father–daughter relationship portrayed in the story. He concluded by calling Seetha Payanam a complete family film.

“From Gen Z to elders, everyone will connect to it. It’s a film families can watch together in theatres,” Arjun said, expressing confidence that the film will resonate across generations.