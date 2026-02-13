Aim to strengthen industry–academia collaboration in science, engineering & emerging technologies

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Japan, to strengthen industry–academia collaboration in science, engineering, and emerging technologies. The three-year agreement, effective from February 2026 to February 2029, is designed to promote joint research, global knowledge exchange, and the real-world application of advanced technological solutions.

The partnership will focus on high-impact domains such as artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and cybersecurity. Alongside research collaboration, the MoU emphasizes human resource development through structured initiatives including student internships, faculty and researcher exchanges, joint publications, expert lectures, workshops, and hackathons. These initiatives aim to provide students and faculty with meaningful exposure to international research and development ecosystems.

This agreement builds upon IIT Hyderabad’s expanding global engagement, particularly with Japanese institutions and industry partners. Mitsubishi Electric has already been collaborating with IITH through student internships and joint research projects, notably in autonomous navigation in association with the Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation (TiHAN), a flagship smart mobility research center at the institute. The new MoU formalizes and expands this ongoing collaboration.

IITH leadership highlighted that the partnership reflects the institute’s commitment to aligning advanced research with societal impact. For Mitsubishi Electric, the collaboration supports its global R&D strategy centered on foresight technologies and sustainable innovation. The MoU further strengthens IIT Hyderabad’s position as a dynamic institution with strong industry linkages and global research presence.