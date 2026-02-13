Rs 85 cr needed to tackle water shortage in Tirupati, Tirumala

Tirupati: Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu appealed to the government to sanction Rs 85 crore to address the drinking water needs of Tirupati and Tirumala. Raising the issue in the Assembly on Thursday, he urged the government, to supply water to Balaji Reservoir through Galeru–Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) project recalling that the CM laid foundations stone for the works aimed at supplying water to Kalyani Dam through Handri–Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) scheme.

He said Tirupati currently receives about 68 MLD of water and Tirumala about 20 MLD from Telugu Ganga project and Kalyani Dam. He noted that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had allocated Rs 40 crore for laying a second pipeline from M D Puttur to Mangalam to augment supply from Telugu Ganga.

However, as only Rs 5 crore has been released so far, he requested the government to ensure release of the remaining funds from TTD and sanction an additional Rs 50 crore to modernise the pumping and distribution system. This, he said, would help ensure adequate pressure and improve supply to higher elevation areas through larger-diameter pipelines and additional storage tanks.

Responding, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu said the process of supplying water to Kalyani Dam for Tirupati and Tirumala would be expedited. He added that despite land acquisition and forest clearance hurdles in the GNSS project, efforts would be intensified to fill the Balaji and Mallemadugu reservoirs.

During the day, Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy stressed the need to develop Srikalahasti as a temple town to promote overall growth. He pointed out that nearly half of the devotees visiting Tirumala also travel to Srikalahasti for darshan and said rising pilgrim numbers have led to severe traffic congestion. He urged the government to establish a dedicated Traffic Police Station as a permanent solution.

Sudhir Reddy also highlighted that around 1,100 contract and outsourcing employees are working at the Srikalahasti temple and called on the government to ensure job security and justice for them.

He proposed upgrading the seven-acre government hospital in the town by linking it with temple administration, on the lines of facilities supported by temples in Tirumala and Srisailam, to improve healthcare services.

He further expressed concern that provisions under Section 22A were preventing poor people, farmers and landowners from exercising rights over their lands.

Alleging that decisions taken during the previous government had caused injustice to genuine beneficiaries, he appealed to the Revenue Minister to amend the provisions and take steps to provide house sites and landtitles to eligible persons.