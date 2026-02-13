Speed up land acquisition for Somasila & Kandaleru

Nellore: District Collector Himanshu Shukla has ordered the officials to complete land acquisition related to Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs at the earliest.

During a meeting with irrigation officials at his chamber here on Thursday, the Collector enquired the status of the ongoing land acquisition and ordered them to prepare proposals for securing forest department permission for proposed works.

Stressing that there is no scarcity of funds for the works as the government will release the funds immediately after receiving the reports from the administration regarding completion of land acquisition and permissions from forest department. Joint Collector M Venkateswarlu, Somasila SE VR Reddy and officials of Kandaleru Reservoir were present.