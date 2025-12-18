From iconic child artist to leading man: Mahendran makes Tollywood debut with 'Nilakanta'; teaser unveiled

Mahendran, fondly remembered by Telugu audiences as the child artist who changed the course of Peddarayudu with the unforgettable line “Nenu choosanu thatayya,” is all set to begin a new chapter as a lead actor in Tollywood. After leaving a strong impression as a young Vijay Sethupathi in Vijay’s blockbuster Master, Mahendran is now stepping into the spotlight as a hero with the upcoming Telugu film Nilakanta.

Directed by Rakesh Madhavan, Nilakanta features Yashna Choudary and Neha Pathan as the female leads, while actress Sneha Ullal appears in a special role. The film is produced by Srinivasulu and Venugopal under the LS Productions banner. Positioned as a New Year treat, the makers have locked January 2 for a grand theatrical release.

As part of the promotional campaign, the team recently unveiled the film’s teaser, which has generated encouraging buzz. The teaser highlights the film’s solid technical standards, with cinematographer Shravan’s visuals standing out for their richness and clarity. Music composed by Prashanth BJ emerges as a key strength, adding intensity and mood to the visuals. The overall production values reflect a polished and confident presentation.

In the Nizam region, Nilakanta will be released by Global Cinemal. With the teaser hinting at a promising narrative and Mahendran’s confident screen presence, industry circles believe the film could mark a successful turning point in his career as a lead actor. The teaser is now drawing attention among Telugu film lovers eager to see Mahendran’s next big leap.