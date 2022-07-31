From Mahesh Babu To Chiranjeevi: Take A Look At The Film Stars Birthday Calendar Of August
- Stars like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Arjun Sarja and Nagarjuna Akkineni are all set to turn a year older this August!
- Even Bollywood actors like Kajol, Neha Dhupia and Taapsee Pannu are all set to celebrate their birthdays in the next month…
The coming month August is all set to be a blockbuster one as it is totally filled with the most-awaited movies. Right from Dulquer Salman's Sita Ramam to Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha a bunch of movies are ready to hit the theatres! Thus, movie buffs need to block the dates to enjoy watching out these movies on the big screens. Well, August is also a special month as popular actors like Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Kajol, Taapsee and a few others will turn a year older. So, along with dropping their new movie updates, they also treat their fans and netizens with some surprises…
So, check out the list and don't miss the chance of wishing your favourite stars through social media and also be ready to witness the amazing surprises on those special days!
Check out the list of the film stars birthdays in August, 2022…
August 1st
Taapsee Pannu
Mrunal Thakur
August 2nd
Devi Sri Prasad
August 3rd
Maniesh Paul
August 4th
Malavika Mohan
August 5th
Kajol
Genelia D'Souza
August 6th
Vishal Bharadwaj
August 9th
Hansika Motwani
Mahesh Babu
August 11th
Suniel Shetty
Jacqueline Fernandez
August 12th
Sara Ali Khan
August 14th
Sunidhi Chauhan
Johnny Lever
Singer Suchitra
August 15th
Adnan Sami
Ayan Mukerji
Suhasini Mani Ratnam
Arjun Sarja
August 16th
Saif Ali Khan
Manisha Koirala
Mahesh Manjrekar
August 17th
Director Shankar
Niddhi Aggerwal
August 20th
Randeep Hooda
August 21st
Radhikaa Sarathkumar
August 22nd
Megastar Chiranjeevi
August 23rd
Teja Sajja
Vaani Kapoor
August 24th
Geeta Madhuri
August 25th
Priyadarshi
August 26th
Madhur Bhadarkar
August 27th
Neha Dhupia
Shibani Dandekar
August 29th
Nagarjuna Akkineni
August 31st
Rajkummar Rao
So guys, celebrate the birthdays of your favourite stars with much joy and excitement and be ready for the surprises too!