From Mahesh Babu To Chiranjeevi: Take A Look At The Film Stars Birthday Calendar Of August

Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu
Highlights

  • Stars like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Arjun Sarja and Nagarjuna Akkineni are all set to turn a year older this August!
  • Even Bollywood actors like Kajol, Neha Dhupia and Taapsee Pannu are all set to celebrate their birthdays in the next month…

The coming month August is all set to be a blockbuster one as it is totally filled with the most-awaited movies. Right from Dulquer Salman's Sita Ramam to Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha a bunch of movies are ready to hit the theatres! Thus, movie buffs need to block the dates to enjoy watching out these movies on the big screens. Well, August is also a special month as popular actors like Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Kajol, Taapsee and a few others will turn a year older. So, along with dropping their new movie updates, they also treat their fans and netizens with some surprises…

So, check out the list and don't miss the chance of wishing your favourite stars through social media and also be ready to witness the amazing surprises on those special days!

Check out the list of the film stars birthdays in August, 2022…

August 1st

Taapsee Pannu

Mrunal Thakur

August 2nd

Devi Sri Prasad

August 3rd

Maniesh Paul

August 4th

Malavika Mohan

August 5th

Kajol

Genelia D'Souza

August 6th

Vishal Bharadwaj

August 9th

Hansika Motwani

Mahesh Babu

August 11th

Suniel Shetty

Jacqueline Fernandez

August 12th

Sara Ali Khan

August 14th

Sunidhi Chauhan

Johnny Lever

Singer Suchitra

August 15th

Adnan Sami

Ayan Mukerji

Suhasini Mani Ratnam

Arjun Sarja

August 16th

Saif Ali Khan

Manisha Koirala

Mahesh Manjrekar

August 17th

Director Shankar

Niddhi Aggerwal

August 20th

Randeep Hooda

August 21st

Radhikaa Sarathkumar

August 22nd

Megastar Chiranjeevi

August 23rd

Teja Sajja

Vaani Kapoor

August 24th

Geeta Madhuri

August 25th

Priyadarshi

August 26th

Madhur Bhadarkar

August 27th

Neha Dhupia

Shibani Dandekar

August 29th

Nagarjuna Akkineni

August 31st

Rajkummar Rao

So guys, celebrate the birthdays of your favourite stars with much joy and excitement and be ready for the surprises too!

