From Shah Rukh Khan to Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Kiara Advani: India’s Glamorous Turn at Met Gala

The 2025 Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, embraced the theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," celebrating Black dandyism- a fashion movement that reclaims elegance and identity through tailored style. This year's dress code, "Tailored for You," encouraged personalized interpretations of the theme, leading to a showcase of diverse and culturally rich ensembles.

India’s Glamorous Turn at the Met Gala

Indian celebrities made a significant impact at the event, blending traditional aesthetics with contemporary fashion.

Shah Rukh Khan's Regal Debut

Make way for Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, as he made a grand entrance in his Met Gala debut, donning a custom ensemble by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. His attire featured intricate embroidery and a silhouette reminiscent of royal Indian attire, aligning seamlessly with the evening's theme.

Diljit Dosanjh's Maharaja Moment

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh turned heads as the first turbaned artist at the Met Gala, wearing a regal Prabal Gurung creation.

His Maharaja outfit, blending traditional Indian elements, defined his roots as his cape paid an ode to Punjab’s flag, Gurbani. Paired with contemporary design, his look was lauded as a perfect fusion of cultural heritage and modern fashion.

His debut took another turn as the crossover between desi Munda Diljit and global sensation Shakira wasn’t in anyone’s Bingo card.

Kiara Advani's Maternal Tribute

Expectant mother Kiara Advani made her Met Gala debut in a sculptural Gaurav Gupta gown symbolizing motherhood. The design featured two hearts connected by an umbilical cord motif, celebrating the journey of pregnancy with elegance and innovation.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: A Vision in Balmain

Marking her fifth Met Gala appearance, Priyanka Chopra Jonas graced the red carpet in a custom Balmain couture gown, complemented by exquisite Bulgari jewelry. Accompanied by her husband, Nick Jonas, who was seen posing alongside his wife. The couple captivated onlookers with their coordinated elegance.

Other Notable Indian Appearances

Isha Ambani exuded sophistication in an Anamika Khanna ensemble, embodying the theme's emphasis on tailored elegance.

But what truly stole the spotlight was her opulent jewellery- cascading layers of statement pieces that transformed her into a vision of modern-day royalty.

Natasha Poonawalla showed up in a custom Manish Malhotra couture piece, blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary flair.

Designer Manish Malhotra himself attended the event, highlighting the growing influence of Indian fashion on the global stage.

The 2025 Met Gala not only celebrated the richness of Black dandyism but also highlighted the global tapestry of fashion, with Indian celebrities making significant sartorial statements that resonated with the evening's theme.