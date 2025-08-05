‘G2’ promises explosive spy action

The spy game is back—bigger, bolder, and more explosive than ever. ‘G2’, the much-anticipated sequel to the acclaimed thriller ‘Goodachari’, is officially set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 1, 2026. Starring Adivi Sesh, ‘G2’ raises the stakes with an all-new mission on a global canvas. The makers have released a series of posters showcasing different aspects of the movie.

Directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi in his directorial debut, the film builds on the success of its predecessor while expanding its scope to an international level. Shot across six countries over 150 days with 23 intricately designed sets, ‘G2’ is being mounted as a high-stakes, high-style thriller set to redefine the spy genre in Indian cinema.

Joining the franchise as Agent 116, Wamiqa Gabbi adds emotional depth and fierce intensity to the narrative. The ensemble cast includes Emraan Hashmi—making his Telugu debut—alongside Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, and Madhu Shalini in key roles.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under the banners of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments, ‘G2’ will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

With its powerful cast, global production values, and ambitious vision, ‘G2’ is shaping up to be a defining action thriller of 2026.