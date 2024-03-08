Live
Gaami Movie Twitter Reviews And Live Updates
Discover the latest buzz around the Gaami Movie with this Twitter review! Dive into the social media reactions, opinions, and insights surrounding...
Featuring Vishwak Sen alongside Neha Shetty, Anjali, Nassar, and P. Sai Kumar in pivotal roles. Maestro Yuvan Shankar Raja has lent his musical prowess to compose the film's enchanting soundtrack and captivating background scores.
Live Updates
- 8 March 2024 7:12 AM GMT
.@VishwakSenActor’s #Gaami impresses in its first half with an engaging storyline, despite its slow pace. The visuals are stunning, transporting us into a visually extravagant world. 🤯🤩😍 BGM adds depth to the overall experience. 🎶🔥 Although the interval comes abruptly, the… pic.twitter.com/UDsMfZMy9y— KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) March 8, 2024
- 8 March 2024 6:56 AM GMT
#Gaami First Half Review :— NivasCaptures (@NivasCaptures) March 8, 2024
Story ala vellipoyindhi 3 Plot points ni touch chesthu…..#VishwakSen Screen Presence 🔥🔥
1st Half Show stealer ani Cheppocchu…
Story reveals antha 2nd Half lo iragatheesthey Cinema ki thiruguledhu!
But Till now story Feels interesting ✨
- 8 March 2024 6:55 AM GMT
#Gaami Immersive is the word I would use to describe the viewing experience. What a stunning, riveting film. More in the review later today— sangeetha devi (@Sangeetha_Devi) March 8, 2024
- 8 March 2024 6:42 AM GMT
- 8 March 2024 6:37 AM GMT
Go watch #gaami for the unique experience it offers. It’s only once in a while we witness attempts like these in India. So proud of the gem called @VishwakSenActor. Vishwak used to show these rushes when we were shooting Hit1. Worth the wait. Congrats #vidyadhar and team.— Sailesh Kolanu (@KolanuSailesh) March 8, 2024
- 8 March 2024 6:37 AM GMT
@VishwakSenActor anna at PCX today at #Gaami morning show😍😍😍— Víññû ȚÁⱤÁĶ (VK EDITS) (@vinnu1426) March 8, 2024
Unexpected assalu 😍😍#Gaami pic.twitter.com/UqFBadni41
- 8 March 2024 6:36 AM GMT
There’s one hell of a gory moment in GAAMI. So fucking realistic. Could feel the entire theatre becoming uncomfortable for a few moments. We have arrived, babyyyy. 😂— Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) March 8, 2024