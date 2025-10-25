Live
Galleri 5: A Groundbreaking Innovation in Indian Entertainment
Hyderabad: Galleri 5, a pioneering startup founded by Rahul R., the grandson of the late R. Kamalakar Rao, a renowned advocate from Siricilla, and son of R. Ramchander Rao, is making history with the launch of India’s first AI-powered OTT serial. Today marks the premiere of the first of 100 episodes, now available for streaming on Zio Hotstar/Star.
In a bold move that aims to redefine the landscape of Indian entertainment, Galleri 5 has introduced an innovative approach to storytelling through artificial intelligence. Following the successful release of a teaser for the much-anticipated "Mahabharata," the company has additional projects in various stages of completion, showcasing its commitment to pushing technological boundaries in the creative industry.
In a significant milestone for the startup, Microsoft Azure has acquired Galleri 5, signaling a strong partnership that promises to enhance the company's vision for the future. This collaboration is poised to transform traditional filmmaking, indicating a shift towards a model that may potentially eliminate the need for actors and studios in the creation of high-quality content.