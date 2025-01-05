‘Game Changer’ pre-release event is a block-buster; Pawan Kalyan praises Ram Charan’s grounded nature

Global star Ram Charan has collaborated with the legendary filmmaker Shankar for the highly anticipated political action-drama Game Changer. Kiara Advani stars alongside Ram Charan in the lead role, while the film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Creations, Dil Raju Productions, and Zee Studios. The film is slated for a worldwide release on January 10.

Ahead of the release, the makers organized a grand pre-release event in Rajahmundry on January 4, which was attended by key dignitaries, including Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who was the chief guest. The event also saw the presence of the state's cinematography minister Kandula Durgesh, MLAs Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary, Adireddy Vasu, Bathula Balaram, Kolikapudi Srinivas, MLC Hari Prasad, and KUDA chairman Thummala Babu, along with other influential figures from the film and political world.

The star-studded event was graced by the cast and crew of Game Changer, including Ram Charan, director Shankar, producers Dil Raju and Sirish, music director Thaman, lyricists Ramajogaiah Sastry, Ananta Sriram, Kasarla Shyam, dialogue writer Sai Madhav Burra, and actors Naveen Chandra, Anjali, Srikanth, Pruthvi, and Racha Ravi. Director Sujeeth and producer Hanshitha also attended the event, adding to the star power.

In his speech, Pawan Kalyan began by warmly greeting the attendees and viewers, acknowledging the contributions of legendary figures like Raghupathi Venkaiah Naidu, Dadasaheb Phalke, Satyajit Ray, Raj Kapoor, and the pride of Telugu cinema, NT Rama Rao, among others. He expressed deep gratitude to Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan's father, for shaping his own career, and praised Ram Charan’s work in the film industry. "If there is Pawan Kalyan or Ram Charan today, it is because of Chiranjeevi," Pawan Kalyan said.

He also shared personal anecdotes, highlighting the close bond between him and Ram Charan, recalling their shared experiences growing up, and spoke of Ram Charan’s humility and grounded nature despite his immense fame. He also emphasized the importance of films that carry a strong social message and hoped Game Changer would deliver both entertainment and thought-provoking content. Pawan Kalyan concluded by wishing the team of Game Changer great success, expressing his belief that the film would break records at the box office.

Ram Charan also addressed the gathering, thanking Pawan Kalyan for his support and likening him to the real game-changer in Indian politics. He acknowledged that while his character in Game Changer might be the ‘game changer’ in the movie, Pawan Kalyan is the true game-changer in real life. He expressed his gratitude and promised to share more insights about the film in the near future.

Director Shankar, who has made his debut in Telugu cinema with Game Changer, expressed his admiration for Pawan Kalyan and thanked him for his warm reception when they first met. Shankar spoke about the film’s plot, which revolves around a conflict between a minister and a collector, with Ram Charan’s character’s flashback sequence being a major highlight. He also praised the performances of the entire cast, including Kiara Advani, Anjali, Srikanth, Naveen Chandra, and SJ Suryah, and thanked music director Thaman for his outstanding contribution.

Producer Dil Raju also took the stage to express his gratitude to Pawan Kalyan and spoke about the powerful performances in the film, particularly Ram Charan, who plays three different shades of characters. He highlighted the collaboration with Shankar and expressed hope that Game Changer would see great success. Dil Raju also thanked the Andhra Pradesh government for its support in issuing a GO to increase ticket rates for Sankranthi releases.

Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh addressed the crowd, congratulating both Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan for their exceptional contributions to Telugu cinema. He mentioned that the state government is working on a special cinema policy with the help of Pawan Kalyan and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, which would further boost the film industry in the state. He wished Game Changer all the best and hoped the film would be a game-changer for Indian cinema.

Actor Srikanth, who also plays a significant role in Game Changer, shared his excitement about working with Ram Charan again after their successful collaboration in Govindudu Andarivaadele. He praised Ram Charan’s growth as an actor and expressed his belief that the actor’s performance in Game Changer would take his career to new heights. Srikanth also hoped that Ram Charan would win a National Award for his performance.

SJ Suryah, another key actor in the film, thanked Pawan Kalyan for his support and spoke about the deep impact the politician and actor had on him. He shared how Pawan Kalyan's advice had influenced his career and praised Ram Charan for his extraordinary performance in Game Changer. Suryah expressed his excitement for the film’s release and hoped audiences would appreciate it.

Game Changer, produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateshwara Creations, Dil Raju Productions, and Zee Studios, is also being produced in Tamil by SVC Adityaram Movies and will be released in Hindi by AA Films, owned by Anil Thadani. As the countdown to its release begins, the film is poised to make a significant impact at the box office, and its pre-release event has certainly set the stage for a grand opening.