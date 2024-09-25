‘Game Changer’second single ‘Raa Macha Macha’ to drop soon

Global star Ram Charan's upcoming political drama Game Changer, directed by Shankar Shanmugam, is scheduled for a grand release on December 20, 2024. This much-anticipated film will hit screens in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, catering to Ram Charan's expansive fan base.

Adding to the excitement, the makers have announced the release of the film’s second single, titled Raa Macha Macha, composed by Thaman. While details about the track remain under wraps, fans can expect it to drop on September 30, 2024. The anticipation for the song has already skyrocketed following the announcement.

Featuring Kiara Advani as the female lead, Game Changer also boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Anjali, and Naveen Chandra in key roles. Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is shaping up to be a massive hit this holiday season, with fans eagerly awaiting its release.