Gandhi a timeless asset, says filmmaker Bharatbala

Bengaluru: During a discussion at Azim Premji Foundation's 'Gandhi150' virtual event, organised by Azim Premji University to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, filmmaker Bharatbala, creator of the Vande Mataram and Jana Gana Mana music videos and creator of short films like 'Haldhar Nag', 'Chasing Gandhi', termed Gandhi a "timeless asset and is relevant for the next thousand years".



"He is relevant at all times. As long as there is injustice, oppression and violence his ideologies are relevant. We are in a society of greed and till all these exist, Gandhi is always relevant. When young people across the world talk about Gandhi, one realises that they have gone deep and understood him. He is going to be here for the next thousand years. He is going to be Buddha. His thoughts and actions are here to stay," he said.

He discussed the cinematic power to package inspiring stories and the importance of technology to make these stories reach the masses. He explained how his early childhood experiences were rich with Gandhian influences, including memories of Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations even though Gandhi himself was not around anymore. He explains how Mahatma Gandhi is a timeless asset and his thoughts and actions would continue to influence us for thousands of years ahead. He emphasized how Gandhi set an example by living a life of simplicity and minimalism while co-existing with everyone around him.

During the course of making the movie 'The Assassination of Mahatma Gandhi', Bharatbala met the people who were associated with the Mahatma and were present at the time when he was shot.

"It all started a year before. We decided to meet people who were closest to Gandhi and were alive. Over the years, the people who were part of history and knew Gandhi were passing away.

We thought of discovering those people. That's how I could meet V Kalyanam in Chennai, who lives less than 3 kilometres away from my residence and had been six inches away from the bullet when Gandhi was shot. V Kalyanam was the last serving private secretary. In Mumbai we found Sarlaben Mehta who at the age of 8 started living with Bapu and Kasturba at the Sabarmati Ashram.

She walked with Abha and Manu when he was shot. We decided to take Sarla after 72 years to Sabarmati and walk through Sabarmati and discover emotions and bring it alive. When we started talking to people, we got the moments," he shared his experience.