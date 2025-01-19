'Gandhi Tatha Chettu' Trailer Review: A Young Girl’s Fight to Save a Tree and Uphold Gandhian Values

The trailer of Gandhi Tatha Chettu, written and directed by Padma Malladi, offers a heartfelt glimpse into a story that intertwines environmental preservation with Mahatma Gandhi’s timeless values. A story that has to be told to children, and telling through a child is a good decision. Compatibility there has been a decrease in children movies on Telugu cine platform. Multiple award winner Gandhin thatha chettu is a appreciable addition to those. Centered around a 13-year-old girl’s battle to protect a sacred tree, the film promises to deliver an inspiring tale of courage, conviction, and compassion.

The protagonist, played by Sukriti Veni Bandreddi, is a young girl driven by a deep moral compass and unwavering determination. Her fight to save the titular tree serves as a metaphor for Gandhi’s ideals of non-violence, truth, and perseverance. Sukriti’s portrayal of innocence and resilience shines through in the trailer, making her a powerful yet relatable symbol of youthful activism.

The narrative is enriched by strong performances from the supporting cast, including Vishwa Devabattula, Srijitha Cheruvupally, and Chakrapani, whose characters represent the challenges and allies the young girl encounters on her journey. The conflict between modern progress and traditional values is subtly yet powerfully depicted, making the story deeply resonant.

Ree Ismail’s music perfectly complements the emotional depth of the story, while Harishankar TN’s lyrics highlight the core themes of unity and perseverance. The cinematography captures the beauty and sanctity of the tree, making it a poignant symbol of heritage and environmental stewardship.

What sets the trailer apart is its seamless blend of a socially relevant message with the moral principles of Mahatma Gandhi. It’s a story that not only advocates for environmental conservation but also reminds audiences of the enduring power of truth, determination, and peaceful resistance in the face of adversity.

Produced by wife of renowned director, Sukumar, Tabitha Sukumar and directed by Padmavathi Malladi, the release date of January 24 approaches, Gandhi Tatha Chettu promises to be more than just a family-friendly film. It’s a timely reminder of the impact one determined individual can have in upholding values that transcend generations. This is a must-watch for anyone looking for inspiration and hope.



