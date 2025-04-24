‘Gangers’ Movie Review: Vadivelu Almost Saves Sundar C’s Low-Stakes Heist Comedy

In the latest comedy caper from director Sundar C, Gangers attempts to blend heist comedy with action and emotion but falls short of its potential, despite the standout performance by veteran comedian Vadivelu. The film, though filled with humour, suffers from an identity crisis that leaves it feeling disconnected and underwhelming at times.

The plot of Gangers revolves around a group of teachers, led by Sujitha (Catherine Tresa), who attempt to pull off a heist in a local school. The addition of Saravanan (Sundar C), a new teacher, sparks curiosity as he may be an undercover cop. Meanwhile, Singaram (Vadivelu), a fellow teacher, becomes entangled in the school’s strange happenings. What follows is a series of misadventures involving gangsters, romance, and a bunch of misfit teachers. The film often references Sundar C's past films, especially his iconic pairings with Vadivelu.

The reunion of Sundar C and Vadivelu, after a 14-year gap, is the film's primary highlight. Their comic timing together, established in previous hits like Winner and Giri, provides some much-needed relief in an otherwise disjointed plot. Vadivelu, known for his impeccable comic delivery, is in top form here, with several scenes, especially those involving his character Singaram, landing well with audiences. From his antics with Alexa to an extended monologue, Vadivelu’s humour is truly the film’s backbone.

Despite Vadivelu's stellar performance, Gangers suffers from a lackluster script. Many of the subplots—such as Saravanan's mysterious backstory or the formulaic romantic triangle between the two teachers—fail to generate any real emotional investment. Catherine Tresa’s character Sujitha feels one-dimensional, relegated to the traditional damsel in distress trope with little to do besides getting rescued repeatedly.

Sundar C, who also stars in the film, struggles to balance the action sequences with the comedy. The attempt to position him as an action hero seems forced and adds little to the narrative. Supporting actors like Hareesh Peradi and Bagavathi Perumal, despite their talents, have little impact on the story due to their poorly fleshed-out roles. The film's extended runtime and excessive focus on unremarkable action scenes detracts from its core comedic appeal.

In terms of technical aspects, the film’s music by C Sathya works well to elevate certain moments, particularly during action sequences. However, the VFX is subpar and detracts from the overall experience, especially during the final heist scenes, which are bogged down by outdated comedy tropes, such as cross-dressing and inappropriate jokes.

While the film’s ambition is evident, its lack of coherence between the comedy and action genres hampers its effectiveness. A meta-reference to Sundar C’s previous films in the climax provides some clever self-awareness, but this is a rare moment of brilliance in an otherwise formulaic script.

Ultimately, Gangers feels like a missed opportunity. The film could have been a refreshing addition to Sundar C's comedic legacy but instead struggles with pacing and underutilization of its talented cast. Vadivelu’s performance, however, is the film’s saving grace, reminding us that the legendary comedian still has the charm to steal the show. While Gangers may not be a heist comedy for the ages, it does provide a few memorable moments, thanks to Vadivelu’s comedic mastery.