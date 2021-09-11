Gayle becomes ‘Punjabi Daddy’

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle is the biggest entertainer of the sport and so he is called the 'Universe Boss.' He is a fun person on and off the field and many videos of Gayle and his antics on YouTube and internet gets millions of views.



Now Gayle is set to get into a new avatar. He will be featuring in a music video and an official poster regarding the same has been unveiled by the cricketer himself.

The song is called 'Punjabi Daddy' and the poster has Gayle wearing a turbine and shades. The music video is being produced by Gayle's own music label Triple Century Records and it is likely to be out before the Indian Premier League (IPL) resumes later this month. On the cricket field we have seen the dance moves of Gayle a couple of times but considering his heavy personality he may not exhibit his moves in the music video. Yet we will get to witness the swag of Gayle.