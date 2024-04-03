‘Geethanjali Malli Vachindi’ trailer promises a spine-chilling experience

Get ready for an exhilarating rollercoaster ride of horror and humor as the much-awaited horror entertainer, "Geethanjali Malli Vachindi," gears up for its theatrical release on April 11th. After capturing audience attention with intriguing teasers and foot-tapping songs, the makers have now unveiled the film’s theatrical trailer, promising a spine-chilling yet uproarious cinematic experience.

The trailer opens with Srinivas Reddy essaying the role of a director, setting the stage for a hair-raising horror tale unfolding within the confines of a haunted house, featuring the talented Anjali. As the shooting progresses, hilarious moments ensue, eliciting laughter from the audience. However, the crew soon realizes that their set is not just any ordinary location but a haunted house, leading to a series of entertaining and spine-tingling events.

Adding to the excitement is Sunil, stepping into the role of the cinematographer, along with a stellar cast including Anjali, Satyam Rajesh, and Satya. The impeccable comedic timing, particularly showcased by Satya, adds an extra layer of entertainment to the narrative. As the mystery surrounding the haunted house deepens, viewers are left on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the revelation of Anjali and her crew's fate.

Helmed by Shiva Turlapati, "Geethanjali Malli Vachindi" is produced by MVV Satyanarayana and GV under the banners of MVV Cinema & Kona Film Corporation. The captivating story, penned by Kona Venkat, promises a perfect blend of horror, comedy, and suspense, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre.

Prepare for a spine-tingling adventure filled with ghostly encounters and rib-tickling moments as "Geethanjali Malli Vachindi" unfolds its eerie tale on the silver screen this April 11th. Get ready to be thrilled and entertained like never before!



