Golden Globe Awards 2020: Fashion Quotient Of Priyanka And Nick

The 77th Golden Globe Awards 2020 made all the who's who of Hollywood to gather under one roof. This gala event was hosted by Hollywood Foreign Press Association which took place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Amidst the Hollywood stars, our desi diva Priyanka Chopra was shining to the core walking with her husband Nick Jonas on the red carpet.

This global couple turned heads dressing in their best and made all the fashion enthusiasts to eye on them. Well, we being hardcore fans this lovely couple, decoded the fashion statements of them for our readers.

First, let us have a look at the lovely pic of these two walking down the red carpet.





Priyanka and Nick look so cute holding hand in hand. It was definitely a celebration for all the paps to witness them together and that too in a gala event.





Priyanka stepped out in a pink strapless gown having a sleek train at the end. This 'Sky Is Pink' actress is seen shining wearing a diamond necklace and small studs. She left her hair loose with curly effect and went with statement maroon lipstick and shimmery eye makeup.

On the other hand, Nick Jonas was seen wearing a light blue shirt underneath a black tuxedo. He matched his entire attire with black colour going with black shoes and the same coloured tie.

We love this couple to the core and hope they entertain us together again and again…