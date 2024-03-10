Grand Opening of 12th All India Open Bridge Tournament by Actor Nikhil at FNCC

The 12th All India Open Bridge Tournament, organized by the Filmnagar Cultural Center (FNCC), commenced with a spectacular opening ceremony featuring popular actor Nikhil as the chief guest. This prestigious event, touted as the largest of its kind in South India, promises intense competition with 69 teams vying for top honors.

The ceremony was not only a celebration of the bridge tournament but also an occasion to honor individuals who secured silver medals in recent tournaments held in China. FNCC, known for its commitment to cultural and sports events, welcomed distinguished guests, including FNCC Vice President Tummala Ranga Rao, Secretary Mullapudi Mohan, Joint Secretary VSS Peddi Raju, Edida Satish (Raja), and former cricketer Chamundeswarnath, co-owner of the Indian Badminton Mumbai Masters.

Addressing the audience, FNCC Vice President Ranga Rao conveyed his best wishes to all participating teams and invited actor Nikhil to officially inaugurate the tournament. Nikhil expressed gratitude for the invitation and highlighted the importance of bridging the gap between the entertainment industry and sports. He particularly commended the initiative to recognize and honor athletes who have achieved excellence on the international stage.





FNCC Secretary Mullapudi Mohan extended thanks to Nikhil for graciously accepting the invitation despite his busy schedule. He acknowledged the meticulous efforts of Ramanamurthy in organizing the event and expressed gratitude to Vishweshwar of Navayuga Engineering, a key sponsor of the bridge tournament. Mohan emphasized FNCC's commitment to elevating Filmnagar Cultural Center to new heights and fostering more such impactful programs with the continued support of the community.



The grand opening marked not only the commencement of the tournament but also a celebration of sportsmanship, cultural exchange, and the spirit of competition. As the bridge enthusiasts embark on this challenging journey, the Filmnagar Cultural Center aims to set a benchmark for hosting premier bridge tournaments in the region.