Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Expresses Interest in Working With Jr NTR

James Gunn, the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy film series, has expressed interest in working with Telugu superstar Jr NTR. Gunn had praised Jr NTR's performance in the film RRR last year and said he was impressed with the actor. When asked which Indian actor he would like to introduce to the Guardians universe, Gunn mentioned Jr NTR, stating that he would love to work with him someday. However, he admitted that he would have to figure out a suitable role for the actor.

Gunn also spoke about the importance of music in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and mentioned his inspiration from Indian cinema, particularly Bollywood movies. He appreciated how Indian cinema combines art and entertainment and allows for more diverse storytelling. He stated that the musical element in the Guardians movies was inspired by Bollywood films.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is expected to be the final film in the franchise.