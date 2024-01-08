Live
- Mcap rises by Rs 57,408 cr at top-6 scrips
- Health workers, patients forced to leave Gaza's Al Aqsa Hospital: UN
- Stick to stock-specific trading
- Users complain as social media, internet down in parts of Pakistan
- Investors look to positive Q3 cues
- Israel to present harrowing video accounts of Oct 7 Hamas attack before ICJ
- Options OI bases point to wider range trading
- 500 pre-fabricated toilets to be installed in Ayodhya
- ‘Appalling language...’: Maldives ex Prez slams minister
- Global smartwatch sales likely to see 17% growth in 2024
Just In
‘Guntur Kaaram’ trailer promises a mass bonanza
The highly anticipated Sankranti release, "Guntur Kaaram," starring Super Star Mahesh Babu, has revealed its first-ever trailer, adding to the...
The highly anticipated Sankranti release, "Guntur Kaaram," starring Super Star Mahesh Babu, has revealed its first-ever trailer, adding to the excitement of fans eagerly awaiting the Trivikram bonanza.
The trailer commences with a brief flashback, introducing an abandoned son of a politically involved mother. Mahesh Babu's entry follows, delivering a high-voltage action sequence with impressive body language and peppy one-liners that are expected to resonate strongly with the youth audience. Throughout the trailer, Mahesh Babu's screen presence and Trivikram's witty one-liners take center stage, creating an intense and captivating atmosphere.
The trailer suggests that "Guntur Kaaram" promises to be a commercial mass bonanza, and it appears to fulfill the expectations of Mahesh Babu's fans who have been eagerly awaiting this collaboration with Trivikram. The film is set to hit screens on January 12, offering audiences a true taste of the fiery and explosive entertainment that "Guntur Kaaram" is expected to bring.