‘Guntur Kaaram’ trailer promises a mass bonanza

The highly anticipated Sankranti release, "Guntur Kaaram," starring Super Star Mahesh Babu, has revealed its first-ever trailer, adding to the excitement of fans eagerly awaiting the Trivikram bonanza.

The trailer commences with a brief flashback, introducing an abandoned son of a politically involved mother. Mahesh Babu's entry follows, delivering a high-voltage action sequence with impressive body language and peppy one-liners that are expected to resonate strongly with the youth audience. Throughout the trailer, Mahesh Babu's screen presence and Trivikram's witty one-liners take center stage, creating an intense and captivating atmosphere.

The trailer suggests that "Guntur Kaaram" promises to be a commercial mass bonanza, and it appears to fulfill the expectations of Mahesh Babu's fans who have been eagerly awaiting this collaboration with Trivikram. The film is set to hit screens on January 12, offering audiences a true taste of the fiery and explosive entertainment that "Guntur Kaaram" is expected to bring.