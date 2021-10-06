Gurmeet, Debina renew wedding vows on sets

Recently pictures of actor-couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary as a Bengali bride and groom were trending on social media. And it raised questions among the fans if they are renewing their vows in a secret ceremony.

Actually the couple was shooting for their Hindi short film 'Shubho Bijoya', where the couple had to shoot for a wedding sequence which was originally planned as a part of fleeting montage, it was when Debina expressed her lifelong dream of having a Bengali wedding as she got married in accordance with UP rituals, she missed out on having a traditional Bengali wedding. That's when director Ram Kamal decided to surprise them with this scene.

"We planned to elaborate the wedding scene in the film and show the major activities of a Bengali wedding. The garland (rajanigandha) was flown down from Kolkata Lake Market, the wedding Benarasi sari was from Adi Mohini Mohan Kanjilal, the groom's outfit was from Prapti. The sindoor was specially ordered from Kalighat while K.C. Dass's Rosogolla were ordered from Kolkata for the entire unit as part of 'muh meetha' rituals," informs director Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

Gurmeet is known for his shows like 'Geet-Huyi Sabse Parayi', Punar Vivaah-Zindagi Milegi Dobara and 'Ramayan'. Debina has played 'Sita' in 'Ramayan'. She also did serials like 'Chidiya Ghar' and 'Vish: A Poisonous Story'

'Shubho Bijoya' is a love story that revolves around a fashion photographer and a supermodel. Produced by Aritra Das, Gaurav Daga and Sarbani Mukherjee, the film is a tribute to O. Henry.

Debina says: "Gurmeet and I are coming back on the screen after a good 11 years with a short film extremely close to our hearts, 'Shubho Bijoya'. The short film is high in content and has mesmerizing scenes. Also the picture that took the Internet by storm was a part of the film wherein we got married in a beautiful traditional Bengali style."

Gurmeet adds: "This is my first short film and kind of an OTT debut. I am so happy that Debina and I have started our journey in the entertainment world together and now our OTT debut with one another as well."

The film is produced under the banner of Assorted Motion Pictures and GeeDee Productions, shot by Modhura Palit and music composed by 9Emotions. The original film will premiere on BiiggBang on October 15.