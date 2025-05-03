‘Gurram Paapi Reddy’ promo promises a madcap heist full of laughter & lies

The promo of the upcoming Telugu dark comedy Gurram Paapi Reddy has taken social media by storm, teasing a wild, genre-bending ride packed with eccentric characters, outrageous plot twists, and offbeat humor. Helmed by director Murali Manohar, the film promises to deliver a hilarious and chaotic experience that combines the wit of the Coen Brothers with the rustic storytelling of Jandhyala.

At the center of the madness is Naresh Agasthya, who plays the mischievously charming Paapi Reddy — a conman in a crown, leading a misfit gang on a wacky heist where gold, greed, and goats collide. Joining him is an ensemble cast that adds punch and panache: Faria Abdullah, Brahmanandam in a scene-stealing return, Tamil star Yogi Babu, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Jeevan Kumar, Vamshidhar Kosgi, John Vijay, and the ever-iconic Motta Rajendran.

The promo reveals a bizarrely intriguing setup with skeletons, donkeys, and sharp satire — hinting at a con game that’s as layered as it is ludicrous. With its rustic visuals and quirky narrative style, Gurram Paapi Reddy positions itself as a refreshingly original take on Telugu comedy.

Produced by Venu Saddi, Amar Bura, and Jayakanth (Bobby), and presented by Dr. Sandhya Goli, the film is already generating buzz for its fearless storytelling and unique flavor. As the tagline suggests — the donkey’s in the race, and it’s pulling us all into a hilariously twisted world.