‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ all set to premiere from Aug 9th

The highly anticipated sci-fi thriller series 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' is set to premiere on ZEE5 on August 9. The announcement was made on Saturday, accompanied by the release of a captivating poster featuring lead actors Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa communicating via a walkie-talkie. The series also stars Raghav Juyal in a pivotal role and is produced by renowned Bollywood figures Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor.

'Gyaarah Gyaarah' promises to offer a unique blend of suspense, drama, and science fiction. The narrative centers on two police officers from different eras—one from 1990 and the other from 2016—who find themselves mysteriously connected through a walkie-talkie. This connection sets off a series of events that impact both the past and present, creating a gripping storyline that delves into the consequences of their actions across time.

Director Umesh Bist shared his excitement about the project, stating, “Directing 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' has been an exceptional journey, and I'm deeply honored to work alongside visionaries like Karan Johar and Guneet Monga. Through our show, audiences will get a taste of a thrilling tale that bridges time, connecting two police officers through a mysterious walkie-talkie. It has suspense, drama, thrills, and everything you need for an entertainer.” Bist also mentioned his enthusiasm about the series premiere on ZEE5, expressing confidence that viewers will be captivated by the sci-fi thriller that challenges perceptions of time and justice.

Karan Johar highlighted the uniqueness of 'Gyaarah Gyaarah', saying, "'Gyaarah Gyaarah' is so much more than a regular police procedural series; it has its own USP of mystery and philosophy. In partnership with Sikhya, we’re excited to take audiences on Umesh Bist’s investigative journey that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Sometimes, the journey isn’t about who or where—it’s about when! And it is now time for viewers to decode this puzzle.”

The series aims to explore the ripple effects of actions across different time periods and promises to be a mind-bending adventure. With its intriguing premise and stellar cast, 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' is set to be a standout addition to the sci-fi thriller genre when it premieres on August 9.