Farah Khan jokes about Nushrratt Bharuccha being ‘Vertically Challenged’ during fun vlog episode

Mumbai: Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan left fans amused after playfully calling actress Nushrratt Bharuccha “vertically challenged” during a light-hearted episode of her vlogging show. The candid moment occurred when Farah visited Nushrratt’s home and explored her walk-in closet, where the actress proudly showcased her extensive collection of heels.

While admiring the footwear, Farah pointed out that Nushrratt often dances in high heels. “She dances with heels because she is a little…” Farah began, before Nushrratt interrupted saying, “I’m short heighted.” Farah quickly corrected her with a grin, “Don’t say that. You’re vertically challenged,” triggering laughter from the actress. Nushrratt added that she rehearses in high heels to stay comfortable, even revealing that some pairs measure over 6.5 inches.

The episode also highlighted Nushrratt’s culinary skills as she hosted Farah for a home-style cooking session, preparing her special dish, Mutton Uppu Kari. Dressed casually in a white T-shirt and denim, the actress created a warm and homely atmosphere, adding to the charm of the episode.

Farah also took the opportunity to praise Nushrratt’s performance in the film ‘Akelli’, calling it emotionally intense. “You were the only girl throughout the film; it was so intense that it made my blood pressure rise,” Farah remarked, drawing laughter while underlining the impact of the actress’s solo performance.

‘Akelli’ marked an important milestone in Nushrratt Bharuccha’s career, with the actress carrying the narrative almost entirely on her shoulders. Her portrayal of a woman trapped in a hostile environment earned critical acclaim for its emotional depth and realism.

On the professional front, Nushrratt has built a strong filmography with hits like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ and ‘Dream Girl’, along with powerful performances in ‘Chhorii’ and ‘Chhorii 2’.